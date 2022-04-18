CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Councilman Emmett Pepper will introduce a littering bill at the City Council meeting on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

Councilman Pepper will introduce City Bill 7955 to help make Charleston “cleaner and greener” in recognition of Earth Day on Friday.

Councilman Pepper says littering is a problem in Charleston, especially outside businesses that sell food and drink for individual consumption. The Councilman said trash most commonly seen around the city includes food and drink containers outside restaurants and cigarette butts outside bars.

The main goals of the bill are to:

Address littering at bars, restaurants and retail establishments that sell food or beverages.

Require trash cans to be put near entrances and on adjoining sidewalks of the above establishments.

Require bars and restaurants that sell alcohol to have an ashtray outside.

Councilman Pepper became aware of the littering issues after speaking with constituents and participating in several recent community trash cleanups.

To design the bill, Councilman Pepper collaborated with both business owners and the public. The Councilman particularly wanted a bill that would solve littering issues without putting a heavy burden on city taxpayers.

“Litter is one of the top issues I’ve heard about from constituents, so for Earth Day this year, I wanted to address that,” Councilman Pepper said. “I have been working collaboratively with small businesses to make sure the bill is the best it can be.”

To learn more about the Council meeting or to watch it live, click here.