HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a heated debate Monday night at the Huntington City Council meeting. On the agenda was an item that would provide people who live in sober living homes the same protection as any tenant.

It was a packed house as those who run sober living homes in the community came out to voice their concerns.

They say the ordinance might have good intentions, like providing people with due process, but it could create some negative implications for their programs.

We’re for protection for the people, but at the same time, our concern will be by doing that, they will completely unravel andy program that’s already in operation. Rocky Meadows, Lifehouse founder and CEO

They also say, as a tenant, these residents would potentially be able to break program rules with little consequence.

With the current program rules, immediate eviction could happen in the case of drug use or sexual activity, or violent behavior towards tenants or staff.

With this new ordinance, evictions for infractions like off property drug use or fighting with other tenants would have to go through the courts.

However, supporters of the tenant rules say it is to protect people who are already vulnerable by keeping them in homes and not suddenly putting people out on the street.

It will help weed out or eliminate ineffective and illegal sober living homes that are profit-based rather than recovery based. It will also assist in reducing the homeless population by providing due process rights to these residents. Scott Damron, Huntington City Attorney

The ordinance was approved and once Mayor Steve Williams signs it in, it will take effect.