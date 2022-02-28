CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Top-selling country duo Brooks & Dunn are coming to Charleston as part of their “Reboot 2022 Tour.” Brooks & Dunn announced the new tour today, Feb. 28.

The duo is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June, 23. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from Brooks & Dunn’s website or tour promotor Live Nation’s website.

The “Reboot 2022 Tour” will be Brooks & Dunn’s first return to arena performances in more than a decade. The tour kicks off in Evansville, Indiana on May 5.

According to a press release from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Brooks & Dunn will be joined by Canadian country music singer Tenille Townes during their Charleston performance.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” Kix Brooks said in the press release. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to.”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” Ronnie Dunn said in the press release.

Throughout their career, Brooks & Dunn have recorded 20 No. 1 hits since 1991, two Grammy awards and dozens of CMA and ACM honors. The duo also has a discography counting more album sales than any other duo in history, regardless of genre, the press release states.