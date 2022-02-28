PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Country music singer Ronnie Milsap is coming to Portsmouth, Ohio.

Milsap will perform at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater.

The university says tickets are available online or at the VRCFA’s McKinley Box Office Mondays through Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 740-351-3600. According to the university, ticket prices are $68.50 for lower tier seating and $48.50 for upper tier seating. The venue also has handicap accessible seating available upon request.

COVID-19 health guidelines must be observed, according to Shawnee State. This includes wearing a face mask indoors on the SSU campus regardless of vaccination status.

Milsap, who was born blind, discovered a talent for music while attending North Carolina State School for the Blind, according to Shawnee State. Milsap’s website says he has recorded more than 40 No. 1 hits.

In his 50-year career, Milsap has become known for songs such as “It Was Almost Like a Song,” “(I’m A) Stand By My Woman Man,” “Daydreams About Night Things,” “(I’d Be) A Legend in My Time,” “Any Day Now,”and “Smoky Mountain Rain,” among many more.