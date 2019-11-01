Closings & Delays
Country superstar to return to Mountain State!

Gary Allan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another country music star is headed to the Mountain State!

According to a press release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, country music superstar Gary Allan will be performing at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on March 26h at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 8th, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $99, $49, and $26 and can be purchased at the Big Sandy Superstore Areana box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at www.ticketmaster.com.

