County commission celebrates woman’s 104th birthday with special proclamation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission honored a very special lady today to celebrate her 104th birthday.

Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald presented Maysel Rawson of Charleston with a proclamation marking the occasion.

The proclamation says Rawson survived the Spanish Flu more than 100 years ago. Rawson also says she advocates for COVID-19 vaccines for the current pandemic and received her own vaccine at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

She spent many years volunteering at CAMC General and the YMCA. Rawson is also the last surviving charter member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church.