County commission celebrates woman’s 104th birthday with special proclamation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission honored a very special lady today to celebrate her 104th birthday.
Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald presented Maysel Rawson of Charleston with a proclamation marking the occasion.
The proclamation says Rawson survived the Spanish Flu more than 100 years ago. Rawson also says she advocates for COVID-19 vaccines for the current pandemic and received her own vaccine at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
She spent many years volunteering at CAMC General and the YMCA. Rawson is also the last surviving charter member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.