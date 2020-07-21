County commission considers awarding funds to VFDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission will discuss awarding $100,000 in funding to support the volunteer fire service at it’s regular meeting Thursday.

“In many communities, a volunteer firefighter will be the first person to respond to a 911 emergency,” Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper said. “The Kanawha County Commission intends to recognize these heroes for their continued service during this unprecedented public health emergency. Fundraising has been difficult during this time of national crisis. These heroes risk their lives, unpaid, to respond to emergencies in Kanawha County.”

The commission says the county’s 24 volunteer fire departments have responded to more than 1700 calls during the current public health pandemic.

“Now more than ever, our Volunteer firefighters deserve our respect and support,” Commissioner Hoppy Shores said.

On April 7th, 2020, the Kanawha County Commission awarded $3,000 hero grants to all 24 Kanawha County VFDs. The commission will vote on the $100,000 award Thursday at 5 p.m.

“In April, we provided grant funding to assist all Kanawha County VFDs. With COVID cases on the rise, we must continue to support all first responders, including our brave volunteer firefighters. This is an excellent use of our public safety grant,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.

