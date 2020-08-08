County Day Report Center employee tests positive for COVID

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee in the Kanawha County Day Report Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the Kanawha County Commission and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office received notification Saturday. County officials say this case appears to be connected to personal out of state travel.

“At this time, our employee appears to be doing well, and we are thinking of her and her family during this time, Commissioner Ben Salango said. “The Day Report Center is located in a building with limited access to the public, and not at the main Courthouse Complex Buildings. We are in daily contact with Dr. Sherri Young, Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Monica Mason, Nurse Practitioner with Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, on proper procedures to be followed when a positive occurs in any of our buildings.”

“I am grateful to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for their quick action in notifying our employee of their positive result so that we could immediately assess the situation and determine how this will affect the day-to-day operations of the Day Report Program and Drug Court Program which are both housed in the Day Report Building,” Sheriff Mike Rutherford added. “Our first concern is for the positive employee and her family. We will provide whatever support she may need. Due to the fact the employees of Day Report and Drug Court can telework and out of an abundance of caution, I am ordering the closure of the Day Report and Drug Court Offices until, Monday, August 24, 2020.”

Deep cleaning of the building will occur this weekend and a request will be submitted to the Guard to sanitize the building utilizing their Curis Decontamination System which is used to disinfect all surfaces.

