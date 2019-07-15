County land bank tears down Shenanigans bar

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Land Bank tore down their 200th structure through the early afternoon hours of Monday.

The location this time was Shenanigans, an old bar in Ironton.

It really was a bitter-sweet moment for the Ironton community as the once popular nightclub was torn down, but it’s also opening doors for new businesses and jobs to come into the city, especially since the nightclub had been closed for a few years now.

“Shenanigans has been closed for some time and so now’s the opportunity to open it up for new development,” said Ironton Mayor, Katrina Keith. “When we have available property, when we have a clean community, people tend to invest more.”

The removal of properties like Shenanigans is a team effort between the county land bank, the city’s “Team Up and Clean Up” crew and “Project First Impression.”

“Hopefully we’ll be able to reestablish a commercial business here and create a few jobs,” said Stephen Burcham, Chairman of the Lawrence County Land Bank. “It’s just going to be a great economic boom to have that type of development”

Officials say Lawrence County has torn down about 10 properties per month over the last two years.

Tearing down the 200th building is a milestone for the Lawrence County Land Bank as they work to bring in more developers across the county.

“If we can remove some of those [blighted properties] and get [them] ready for the next business that comes in for redevelopment, that’s what we’re interested in [doing,]” said Burcham.

Burcham hopes to have a bid placed on the old Shenanigans property at next month’s land bank meeting.