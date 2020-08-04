County school systems approve re-entry plans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The big question on everyone’s mind, will school reopen on September 8th? And if so, what will it look like?

Three county school boards answering those questions Monday night.

In a special meeting, Kanawha County Board of Education members unanimously voted to approve the school’s staggered re-entry plan. Students are separated alphabetically and will report in person two days a week, with virtual schooling three days a week.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams says the goal is to have all students return to the building full time safely by week. If parents are uncomfortable with sending their children to school, they can choose a completely virtual model through online classes and schoology.

In Putnam County, the board of education also unanimously voted to approve their school calendar and re-entry plan. Putnam County students will also be split up alphabetically and report in person twice a week with the rest being done virtually. After two weeks, school officials say they will re-group and allow students back full-time.

Jackson County also approved their re-entry plan in a meeting Monday night. They will follow the 1-day a week plan for the first 4 weeks. If conditions are stable, it will move up to the 2-days per week plan for the next 4 weeks. Officials say after those 8 weeks, the goal is to implement the 5-day a week plan for the second nine weeks.

Photo via the Jackson County Board of Education website.

Each board stressed repeatedly that health and safety are and will remain top priorities and this plan is very fluid and subject to change. They will be working closely with WVDE and the county’s health departments to ensure things are done in a safe and healthy manner.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

More Stories