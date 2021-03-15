County superintendents propose project ideas to WV School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 30 county school superintendents are making their pitches to the West Virginia School Building Authority over the next two days. They’re asking for millions of dollars in grant funding for school construction projects.

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe was one of the first presenters asking for up to $10 million toward a new Meadows Elementary.

“In Cabell County we have a long standing tradition of working well with the School Building Authority and being able to modernize and build our buildings across our school district,” Saxe said.

He said the money coupled with local dollars would help build a more modern school.

“I think the possibilities for this site are absolutely endless. It is going to provide a world class learning experience for our students,” Saxe said.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams made his first-ever pitch to the SBA. The proposal is to renovate and add-on to the Cedar Grove Middle School facility and transition it to Cedar Grove Elementary while sending the middle school students from Cedar Grove to Dupont.

“We have too many facilities in Kanawha County,” Dr. Williams said. “We keep losing students so we need to start paring down our facilities.”

There is a meeting Tuesday night in Cedar Grove. The board will hear input from the community and decide if it will move forward with the plan. Williams said the timing isn’t ideal, pitching to the SBA before the school board vote, but there was no way around it.

“I made the pitch. If they decide not to do it then that means another county will have the opportunity to get some money,” he said.

Some other school systems in our area also made presentations Monday. Lincoln County is asking for funding for a new Duval-Midway Pre-K through 8 school. Roane County is asking for funds for a new Spencer Middle School.

There are of course more requests for funding than there are dollars available. Many projects won’t be funded. Counties will find out if they’ll be getting funding sometime in April.

