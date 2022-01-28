Couple arrested after baby dies of fentanyl overdose

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple was arrested in Huntington after a baby was found dead in New Boston, Ohio.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Portsmouth Police received a call about a deceased baby found lying in a crib in New Boston. The baby was 11 months old.

The case was then turned over to the Special Victims Unit (a collaboration between Portsmouth PD and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office).

Robert L. Filius and Michaela R. Hupp, the biological father and mother of the baby, were indicted by a grand jury on a secret indictment on Jan. 21, 2022.

They were arrested in Huntington by Huntington Police on Friday, Jan. 18 and charged with involuntary manslaughter endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

