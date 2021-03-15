Couple arrested after toddler found walking down middle of road

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A couple was arrested after their 2-year-old child was found walking in the middle of a road in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says Fayette County 911 Center dispatch received a call on Saturday, March 13, about the two-year-old after a person rescued the child from being struck by vehicles on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and notified CPS workers to respond.

After a door-to-door search, the mother of the child, Tiffany D. Angel was located. Angel was unaware the child was missing and “allegedly did not display much concern.”

The father, Stephen C. Coiner, was spotted between houses nearby and after making contact with him on a front porch, also allegedly showed little concern for the child, even trying to dismissing the situation as “no big deal.”

The deputy also said the home was in poor condition with alleged drug paraphernalia around.

Coiner and Angel were arrested and charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury/Death. They are awaiting court proceedings.