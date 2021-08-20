Couple charged with child endangerment in alleged theft, arson investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Scioto County are facing child endangerment charges and authorities say more charges are pending.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, detectives along with authorities from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Watercraft, The Ohio State Fire Marshalls Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, and the Portsmouth Fire Department executed a search warrant on Aug. 19 at a home in Sciotoville.

They say the warrant stems from an ongoing ODNR investigation involving alleged thefts and arsons. During the investigation, authorities say they learned a 10-year-old child was staying in the home with their mother who does not have custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was allegedly “exposed to drugs, explosive devices and horrible living conditions that could have caused serious physical harm or death.” The child is safely back with their father in another state, authorities say.

During the investigation, Louira Byrd, 40, and Blue Byrd, 39, both of Sciotoville, were arrested and have each been charged with one count of Child Endangerment, a third-degree felony, authorities say. Officials say both suspects are being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Deputies say more charges are expected to come from the ongoing investigation including several counts of Aggravated Arson, a felony of the 1st degree; Possession of a Dangerous Ordnance, a felony of the 2nd degree; Possession of Drugs; Trafficking in Drugs; and Having Weapons under Disability.

Thoroughman asks that anyone with more information regarding the investigation contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. He says all calls will remain anonymous.