Couple charged with child neglect of five-year-old

Brandi Carpenter (left) and Jamie Kubbe (right) charged with child neglect. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A couple is facing child neglect charges in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says on Tuesday night, March 23, a deputy made contact with a vehicle parked by the Montgomery bridge.

A Sheriff’s Department Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the two adults, identified by police as Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe, of Robson, and said they were allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines.

Officials say a five-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the search.

Carpenter and Kubbe were charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. Carpenter, the driver, was also charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. They both are now awaiting court proceedings.

The investigation is still on-going by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-574-3590, Facebook page or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia (304)-255-STOP.