Couple escapes early morning house fire

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire on Kinwood Drive in Milton early Thursday morning. The call came in around 2:45 am Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The homeowners, Ron Ward, Sr. and Johnnie Ward, say their smoke detector woke them from their sleep, and they rushed out of the home with their dog.

Shortly after, flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the home. At this time, one cat is unaccounted for, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department say the fire is now contained to the attic of the home. However, officials say the home is more than likely a total loss.

