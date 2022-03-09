PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Two people from Portsmouth are facing new charges stemming from the death of an infant.

According to a superseding indictment, Kristina Edwards and Larry Weaver now face the following charges:

Aggravate trafficking in drugs

Trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of heroin

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Endangering children

Having weapons while under disability

Possessing criminal tools

Involuntary manslaughter

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, both the sheriff’s office and the Portsmouth PD responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center through the county’s Special Victim’s Unit on Thursday, Jan. 6 regarding a report of a deceased infant.

Authorities say the 18-month-old girl was brought to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Officials say her body has been sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Law enforcement said during the investigation, they learned the child was in the custody of Scioto County Children’s Services after being placed into “a kinship placement.” According to authorities, the infant’s biological mother had been receiving overnight visitation.

Authorities said they confiscated “several electronic devices” to “preserve evidence and conduct search warrants on.” According to law enforcement, detectives from both the Portsmouth PD and the sheriff’s office conducted searches of two homes where they say they recovered 29 grams of meth, 13 grams of “heroin/fentanyl,” marijuana, scales, a firearm and $4,200 in cash. The suspected controlled substances will be sent to the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations to be tested.

According to law enforcement, Kristina Edwards, 36, and Larry L. Weaver, Jr., 22, both of Portsmouth, were arrested and charged in the case.

Edwards and Weaver originally faced charges of Trafficking in Meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Possession of Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree; Possession of Fentanyl, a 2nd-degree felony; and Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony.

Both Edwards and Weaver will be in court on Tuesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. for pretrial and arraignment on the superseding indictment.