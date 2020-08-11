Couple graduates from first family treatment court in the state

Boone County, WV (WOWK) – Two parents in Boone County are reunited with their daughter after completing the first Family Treatment Court Program in the state.

Staff hosted graduation at Waterways Water Park to celebrate the accomplishment and show their support for the parents’ hard work.



Nine months is how long Sabrina Ward and her boyfriend Matt Blackshire have been sober.



“I was addicted to meth and was using every day,” Ward said. “Without this program, I don’t know what I would have done.”



The couple has gone through an intense program – weaning themselves off drugs to get their 1-year-old, Adalynn, back into their arms.



“I was lost, but I got to fix myself,” Ward said.



Family Treatment Court has a five-milestone process to help participants fully rebuild themselves. They go to therapy, group sessions and more.



“The very first phase we’re focusing on getting our participants sober, getting them into rehab or working on that substance abuse issue,” Drug Court CoordinatorNick Leftwich said.



The program also instills life skills.



“We’re reintroducing things like following directions, following curfew, getting a job, getting life skills, parenting, classes, all that,” Leftwich said.



Family Treatment Court Coordinator Kelly Gadd says Ward and Blackshire were dedicated to getting better – and it showed.



“They were able to lay the drugs down. they only relapsed one time that was early one as soon as they started, and they’ve went through the program perfectly pretty much,” she said.



Now, the couple can sleep peacefully at night, knowing Adalynn is only a few feet away.



The program has been going on for about a year and has 23 participants. Eleven of those have already been reunited with their families.

Boone County has one of five Family Treatment Courts in West Virginia. The others are in Nicholas, Ohio, Randolph and Roane Counties

