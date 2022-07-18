CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The battle over abortion laws in West Virginia continues today in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

A hearing is set to take place today, July 18, 2022 in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of west Virginia and additional plaintiffs. On June 29, 2022, the plaintiffs filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent a law that has been in the West Virginia Code for more than 150 years from taking effect now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

The law in question, WV Code § 61-2-8, has been dubbed “the Criminal Abortion Ban” in the motion for the preliminary injunction. If it were to go back into effect, the law would make it a felony to perform or receive an abortion. If found guilty the patient and/or doctor could face no less than three years and as many as ten years behind bars.

The plaintiffs say because the law has been dormant for so long, more recent legislation should take precedence over that law.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office filed a response to the motion on July 12, 2022, in which he stated that although the state legislature has passed bills while Roe v. Wade was still in effect that regulated abortion access, those bills should not void previous state code.

Hours after the ACLU announced a lawsuit intent on preventing the law from being enforced, Morrisey announced he was “ready to defend” it in court.

Morrisey’s statement on the law read in part that his office was “ready to defend the present suit against the 1849 abortion statute and take action upon a request from the Governor to petition the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia to lift the current injunction against West Virginia’s partial-birth abortion law. We stand ready, too, to defend any of the other existing laws on the books.”