Covenant School puts on “mobile graduation” for Class of 2020

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Since graduation ceremonies have been either delayed or canceled across the tri-state due to the pandemic: Why not bring commencement to them? That’s what one high school did for it’s class of 2020 today.

Craig Hefner, Head of Covenant School says, “It’s an unusual circumstance so we knew we had to come up with an unusual graduation this year.”

And so Covenant High School in Huntington created “mobile graduation” –

Where teachers and faculty hopped in a van, dressed in their caps and gowns and made a surprise visit to each of their 7 seniors to give them the formal ceremony, they thought they deserved.

Franklin Norton, Marketing Director at Covenant says, “It’s a way to really personalize it’s a way to individually tell the students how much they mean to us.”

The first stop was Valedictorian Laura Nicholas’ home. Where Hefner stood at their podium and said, “Congratulations to Laura Nicholas, your speeches today instead of being at normal graduation is going to be from your entire upper school faculty here to celebrate you.”

When you can't go to graduation, you bring the graduation to them!

Each faculty member expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the senior. They then packed up the podium and were back on the road to visit the rest of their graduating class; and remind the seniors to make the best out of these unprecedented times.

Shane Artrip, the Upper School Advisor, gave words of advice:

Use these lessons to continue on, and not let anything stand in their way, pandemic or otherwise, and just to keep pressing forth toward their goals and dreams.” Shane Artrip, the Upper School Advisor,

A nice tribute, for the class that everyone will remember for many years down the road.