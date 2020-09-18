COVID-19 antigen tests coming to Ohio nursing homes

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is shipping hundreds of antigen testing instruments to nursing homes throughout Ohio.

The Scioto County Emergency Management says, over the next few weeks, eleven of the county’s nursing home facilities are scheduled to receive the Becton – Dickinson (BD) “Veritor Plus.” Officials say the portable, rapid point-of-care antigen testing instrument can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in fifteen minutes.

The BD “Veritor” portable analyzer has been used in the past for point-of-care testing for flu and strep. Scioto County health officials say the “Veritor-Plus” received an Emergency Use Authorization on July 6 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test for SARS-CoV-2, COVID 19 antigens.

Health officials say they hope distributing the new instruments will dramatically expand testing for COVID19 in Ohio’s nursing homes. The instruments will also help the nursing facilities meet the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ weekly testing requirements, which require test results within 48 hours.

“The increased testing in our nursing facilities will help protect our most vulnerable citizens and the people providing care for them,” said Larr Mullins, Scioto EMA director.

According to the CMS, nursing home staff will be able to operate the instruments with training and maintenance provided by the vendor.

Portsmouth Health and Rehab Center and River Run Health Care have already received their instruments, according to the Scioto County Emergency Management.

