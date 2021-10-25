COVID-19 booster shots available soon in southern Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – If you’re looking for a COVID-19 booster shot, you may want to visit the Scioto County Health Department this week.

The FDA, CDC, and Ohio Department of Health authorized a booster dose of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Those will be available at the Scioto County Courthouse Annex at 612 6th Street in Portsmouth starting Tuesday.

These boosters will only be available to those who are 18-years-old and older who have already been fully vaccinated. The Scioto County Health Department (SCHD) Director of Nursing Tracey Henderson says the type of vaccine and when you received it will determine if you’re eligible.

Anybody who is 18 or older can get a johnson and johnson booster as long as it’s been at least two months after your first Johnson and Johnson shot. If you got either Moderna or Pfizer, it has to have been at least six months since your second dose in the series. Tracey Henderson, SCHD Director of Nursing

For anyone 65-years-old or older, there are no other criteria to receive the booster. For those 18 to 64-years-old, there are some health requirements. These include living in long-term care settings, having underlying medical conditions, or if you live or work in a high-risk environment.

According to Henderson, these eligibility requirements are “pretty broadly interpreted.” SCHD is also offering a one-stop-shop for the flu vaccine as well, including high doses of flu vaccine for senior citizens.

We spoke with Ohioans who say they’ve already received the booster and it was a quick and easy process. Jackson, Ohio residents David and Ginny Terry said their experience was “simple” and afterward they felt “no side effects, no soreness, and no sickness.”

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are encouraged from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays, they will only be available from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The boosters will be available to those all over the tri-state who are eligible.

