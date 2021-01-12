COVID-19 brings change to Capitol Market hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new, temporary schedule change is being made to Capitol Market’s Sunday hours due to the pandemic.

According to the Market’s Board of Directors, the Market, including Soho’s restaurant, will be closed on Sundays, beginning this weekend, Jan. 17, until Easter Sunday, April 4. Sunday hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. will resume April 11.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers,” said Executive Director Nichole Greene-Jenkins. “The new schedule aligns with our Outdoor Market schedule as we traditionally welcome our farmers back in mid-April,” she said.

The owners of the Market’s nine small businesses have requested the change or agreed to it due to the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses and the Board decided to adapt to the tenants’ needs, according to Greene-Jenkins. She says the Monday through Saturday hours will not change.

“We know that Spring is just around the corner and we can’t wait to welcome folks back to the Market on Sunday, April 11 when a cup of coffee or lunch is the perfect addition to an afternoon spent picking out fresh flowers and vegetable plants,” said Greene-Jenkins.

For a complete schedule of Capitol Market’s hours, visit their website.