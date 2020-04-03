COVID-19 cases climbs to 56 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In an update today from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 56.
This is up from 47 cases Thursday in the county.
