Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 cases climbs to 56 in Kanawha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In an update today from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 56.

This is up from 47 cases Thursday in the county.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories