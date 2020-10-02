COVID-19 cases rise in schools in Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four Pre-K students and two staff members at Highlawn Elementary School have been asked to quarantine after a third employee tested positive for COVID-19, and in Huntington Middle School a student has been asked to quarantine after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff members at both schools who tested positive last worked Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Contact tracing has been conducted by both schools in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Both schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

