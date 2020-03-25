COVID-19 cases rise to 198 in Kentucky, fifth death reported

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of cases of COVID-19 has risen to 198. He also says a fifth death has been reported. He says the next two to three weeks will be critical in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Beshear says anyone in Kentucky who has had to leave their jobs due to COVID-19 is now eligible for unemployment. He also says the state’s first drive-through testing facility should open next week and he will release additional details regarding the plan tomorrow.

Beshear continues to ask Kentuckians to be diligent and resilient in staying home to stop the spread of the virus.

