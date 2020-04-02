COVID-19 cases rises to 47 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kanawha County rose to 47 Thursday.
That’s up from 40 cases yesterday in the county.
This is the highest total in one county in West Virginia currently.
