Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 cases rises to 47 in Kanawha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kanawha County rose to 47 Thursday.

That’s up from 40 cases yesterday in the county.

This is the highest total in one county in West Virginia currently.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories