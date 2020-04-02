COVID-19 cases rises to 47 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia is asking employees who believe they are eligible for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act programs to remain patient as the agency awaits guidelines for distributing benefits.

Enhanced unemployment benefits provided through the CARES Act will be available to workers who normally don't qualify for regular state unemployment benefits, WorkForce West Virginia says. Benefits from the CARES Act include $600 per week in addition to state unemployment benefits, and an additional 13 weeks of payments once someone has exhausted their benefits.