COVID-19 cases surge in some rural counties

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A new surge of COVID-19 is being reported in a rural West Virginia county.

Local health leaders say a recent event is prompting them to remind people – we’re not out of the woods yet.

Nicholas County is one of six counties in gold on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map, while thirty-six counties are in the green.

“I’m getting tired of it.”

And most would agree that getting back to normal is overdue.

Several Nicholas County residents find COVID-19 no longer a concern.

“I don’t worry about stuff like that. If it happens, it happens, if it don’t, it don’t,” remarks Jerry Hopkins, of Tioga.

Others are more cautious.

“No, I’m just very careful, if the store is crowded or something, then I’ll just wait and come back tomorrow,” comments George Flanagan, Craigsville resident.

Right now, Nicholas County has the tenth highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

It’s one reason confirmation of four positive COVID-19 cases at the Craigsville skating rink set health officials in motion.

They’re trying to remind people they still need to take precautions – and a typo in a Facebook post that the number was 40 instead of 4 didn’t help.

“Four versus 40 is a huge different number and social media is actually playing a role in this as well, with a lot of misinformation being shared,” says Gary Robert, business owner.

Health officials are doing what they can to combat social media rumor with scientific fact.

But often these days – rumors outpace the facts.

Nicholas County health officials say the four confirmed cases were asymptomatic – they didn’t know they were sick.

They are now in the process of contacting anyone with a connection to the four – and have reached out to all the visitors who were at the rink this past weekend.