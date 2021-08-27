COVID-19 closes Ashton Elementary due to lack of staffing

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As of Thursday, Aug. 26, Ashton Elementary School in Mason County had 17 positive COVID-19 cases and 39 students in quarantine, Mason County Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Burdette told 13 News Reporter Larisa Casillas yesterday. And he said that didn’t count the students absent to get tested or for precaution.

Now, just one day later, the Mason County School Board says Ashton Elementary School has 22 positive cases and will be closed next week, Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3, due to a lack of staff that resulted from positive COVID-19 tests and/or quarantines.

Mason County Schools says meals will be available for pick-up at the school Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and instructional packets for students can be picked up at the school Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All other schools in the Mason County Schools system will remain open and will operate on a regular schedule.

According to the Mason County Schools, COVID-19 dashboard, there are 44 active cases of COVID-19 between seven of the county’s 12 schools as well as the Mason County Schools’ offices. Half of those are at Ashton Elementary.

“The school system will continue to work closely with the Mason County Health Department to monitor the presence of COVID-19 in schools and the community. Established protocols and procedures are subject to change based on orders from state officials or health agencies,” Officials with the school system said.

Parents who have any questions can contact Ashton Elementary School at 304-576-9931.

Mason County Schools officials say they are encouraging families to do anything they can to reduce community spread of COVID-19. This includes keeping children home when they are feeling sick, encouraging frequent hand washing and take into consideration if “vaccination is a viable option for your family” as the Mason County Health Department and the CDC recommend all those who are eligible get vaccinated against the virus.