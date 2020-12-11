COVID-19 closes Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am saddened to hear that another one of our employees has been affected by this virus. My employee is in my thoughts as this time, as I do wish them a speedy recovery,” said Cathy Gatson, Circuit Clerk.

County officials say Chief Judge Webster entered the order to close the office to allow time for the national guard to complete sanitization. The Circuit Clerk’s Office is working with the Health Department to complete contact Tracing.