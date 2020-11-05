COVID-19 closes Kanawha County Library at Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library says the main library located at the Charleston Town Center is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for the COVID-19.

Officials say the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified, and library staff have been encouraged to self-quarantine in accordance with federal, state, and local agency recommendations

The library’s administrative offices are expected to tentatively reopen Friday, Nov. 13, according to library officials. The public space, however, will be closed until further notice.

KCPL officials say any holds on library materials will be extended and online services are still available for patron use.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.