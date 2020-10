PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Property Tax Office will be closed until Monday, Oct. 26 due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on their official Facebook page.

Officials also say the offices will be cleaned exstensively during the closure.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.