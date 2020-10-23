COVID-19 closes Raleigh County family court

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Raleigh County Family Law Court closed today because of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The closure goes into effect immediately, and the court will remain closed through Friday, Oct 30. The court is set to reopen Monday, Nov 2, unless changes with a future order.

Judges with remain available for emergency matters via telephone.

