COVID-19 exposure closes Kanawha library’s main branch

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Main Library Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library at the Charleston Town Center is temporarily closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library says staff have been encouraged to self-quarantine in accordance with federal state and local recommendations. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified of the case and the library says they are arranging for a thorough cleaning and decontamination.

Library officials say they will reopen when they can ensure the safety of their patrons and staff. Mobile Library services at Patrick Street Plaza will also be unavailable at this time and any holds on library materials will be extended.

Other branches of the KCPL are not affected and the library’s online services are still available on the website.