KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Though active cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County continue to drop, another death has been reported.

A 63-year-old man has died of COVID-19, the 322nd death in the county.

Of the 15,698 cases total in Kanawha County, 15,318 have resulted in recovery. 322 people have died and 58 cases are still active.