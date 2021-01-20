COVID-19 moves Winfield DMV to appointment-only services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Winfield Division of Motor Vehicles Regional office is going to appointment-only through Friday, Jan. 22. The WV DMV says the decision was made because COVID-19 exposures have resulted in reduced staffing at the office.

Those who need immediate assistance are encouraged to use the online services portal on the DMV website to do their transactions or go to a local DMV kiosk such as those located just outside the Kanawha City Regional Office or in the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard. Customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returns can use the dropbox outside the Winfield regional office.

The WV DMV says those who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk can also visit another DMV regional office, including the offices in Kanawha City, Huntington, Point Pleasant or Parkersburg.

To make an appointment or learn more, visit the DMV website.