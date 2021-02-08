COVID-19 numbers continue to improve in West Virginia; more vaccines needed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Governor announced today another sharp drop in active cases, and the fact that more than 300 thousand people have now been vaccinated in the Mountain State.

Since Sunday, there were 398 new cases, with 2 additional deaths. The state death total is at 2,131. The number of active cases, is just under 16,000, nearly half of what it was a month ago.

“Look at West Virginia now, just look at West Virginia. We only have three counties in West Virginia in the red. We have four counties in green. You know it’s better and it’s better and it’s better,” Gov. Jim justice remarked.

West Virginia will also be getting more vaccines, right now averaging more than 28,000 per week. A new partnership with Walgreen’s will increase that by nearly 6,000 weekly doses.

“We will be pushing lists to Walgreen’s from our Everbridge system, in conjunction with each county location where those Walgreens are. So a coordinated, consolidated and synchronized effort to get doses out,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency COVID-19 Task Force.

The number of people still hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia has dropped to 375.

“There was another positive development today. It was just weeks ago, that West Virginia had dozens of church with COVID-19 outbreaks. Well today the governor announced those outbreaks are now down to just two churches.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.