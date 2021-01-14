COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Kanawha County

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

UPDATE 1:55 p.m. Jan. 14, 2021: The KCHD says all appointments for Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic are now filled. The KCHD says it will make another announcement once more vaccines are available.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is teaming up with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center for another COVID-19 vaccination clinic, set for Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Appointments will be available for those 70 and older, following West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s announcement Wednesday that those in the general public from 70-79-years-old are now also eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Doses were made available for West Virginians 80 and older Dec. 30.

To make an appointment for Saturday, West Virginians can call 304-357-5157. The KCHD says call volume is expected to be high and asks that people do not leave voice messages, but call back instead as appointments may be filled before anyone can answer the message.

Free parking for the vaccination clinic is available at the Coliseum parking garage. The KCHD says anyone with critical mobility limitations or who are in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 should note the information when making an appointment.