COVID-19 vaccine clinic set in Kanawha County

A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 80-years-old and older Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston. Health officials say they will be administering the vaccines will be by appointment only and those who wish to make an appointment can call (304) 357-5157.

The KCHD says those who call to make an appointment should not leave voice messages, but should call back again instead as appointments may be filled before officials can respond to voicemail.

Free parking for the clinic is available at the Coliseum parking garage. The KCHD says anyone with critical mobility limitations or who are in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 should note the information while making an appointment.

