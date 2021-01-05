COVID-19 vaccine clinic set in Kanawha County; appointments filled

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) UPDATE 11:10 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021: The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says all appointments have been filled for the vaccination clinic set Friday, Jan. 8 for those 80 and older.

The KCHD says they will not be accepting walk-ins and will make an announcement when more vaccines become available. They say they are tentatively expecting to have more next week.

All appointments for Friday’s vaccination clinic for those 80 and above are now filled. We will not be accepting walk-ins. We will make an announcement when more vaccines are available for those 80 and above.

We expect them to be available next week. Thank you for your patience.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic for those 80-years-old and older Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The KCHD says they are receiving 170 additional doses of the vaccine. At the clinic, the vaccines will be administered by appointment only and the phone system is already being overwhelmed. Those who want to make appointments should call the health department at (304) 644-8727. They say do not leave a voicemail, but call again as the appointments could be filled before the KCHD can answer the voicemail.

Free parking for the clinic will be available in the Coliseum parking garage. They say those who aren’t able to walk from the vehicle to the clinic need to indicate that information while making the appointment so someone can administer the dose at their vehicle.