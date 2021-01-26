COVID-19 vaccine remote clinics emerge

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Charleston Fire Department and others teamed up to vaccinate residents at Lippert Terrace on Tuesday.

This is the second time they held an event like this, and say they are looking to do more.

Most Kanawha County residents who have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have been going to clinics at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Charleston Fire Assistant Chief David Wagoner says, “A lot of these cases, these people can’t make it to the civic center to get their vaccine. Even though they’re all eligible.”

For residents who couldn’t make it down to the lobby, the people administering the vaccines went to individual rooms. Lippert Terrace Chief Operations Officer Jeff Knight says its not only important for residents to get vaccinated but the staff as well. He says “Well we’ve been working with the public since March when all of this started. We’ve been consistently coming to work and working with the public, so for our staff its going to give us some peace of mind.”

Peace of mind, and what some hope to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“A lot of us look at this as the beginning of the end. The beginning of the end of this whole pandemic. So the more we can get vaccinated the better off we’re all gunna be.” David Wagoner, Asst. Chief – Charleston Fire Department

So that residents in facilities like Lippert Terrace can start seeing their loved ones again. we just had one of the residents ask when we were gunna be open to vistiors.. I mean it’s been a long time since we closed these facilities down for visitors and we want to give people hopefully where they can have guests and that type of thing.” said, Knight.

