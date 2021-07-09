COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic planned in Charleston

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Partnership of African American Churches COVID-19 Surge Testing team is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, July 13.

The organization says the clinic will take place on a first-come-first-serve basis from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Washington Manor Public Housing Complex community room at 50 Ida Mae Way, Charleston, WV 25301. A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will also be available at the site.

The vaccines and tests are available to eligible community members with a valid photo ID and insurance is not required. The PAAC says Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 12 and up.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For those receiving a COVID-19 test, the organization says results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information on the clinics, visit the PAAC website or call 304-741-7157.