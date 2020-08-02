COVID drive-up testing location changed due to weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An important location change for those interested in getting tested tomorrow. The COVID-19 drive-up testing event scheduled at Shawnee Sports Complex has been moved due to the expected bad weather in the forecast.

The new location is now the parking garage of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and the hours will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those being tested will have to enter from Quarrier Street.

