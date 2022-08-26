BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A COVID-19 outbreak has closed Van Elementary School in Boone County, according to Boone County Schools’ superintendent.

The school closed Thursday, Aug. 25 and remained closed on Friday, Aug. 26. Boone County Schools says they chose to cancel school for the two days because a high number of staff had to take off and there were not enough available substitutes to “safely supervise students.”

Classes are expected to resume Monday, Aug. 29.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Boone County currently has 47 active cases of the virus. The county is in yellow on the County Alert System map with an infection rate of 31.29 and a percent positivity rate of 8.42.

Boone County students first headed back to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 18.