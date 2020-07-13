COVID-related deaths edge toward 100 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the 97th COVID-related death occurred in Ohio County.

DHHR reported the death of an 85-year old female.

“Please join with me as we grieve the loss of another West Virginian,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

As of 6 p.m., July 13, there have also been 211,006 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,313 total cases.

AT least 2,883 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (518/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (27/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (41/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (421/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (65/1), Mason (25/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (554/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (147/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (81/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (80/3), Randolph (188/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (127/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

