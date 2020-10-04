‘COVID ROD RUN’ held in Kanawha City

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roughly 1,500 people gathered in the parking lots of the Shoppes at Kanawha Plaza in Kanawha City on Saturday, Oct. 3 protesting the cancellation of Charleston’s Rod Run and Doo Wop.

The Facebook is called “COVID ROD RUN” and it encouraged members of the car community from across the state to have some socially-distant fun. COVID ROD RUN organizers say they did expect this large of a turnout.

“When they announced that the Doo Wop and the Boulevard Rod Run was canceled, like every event in the tristate area and the southeast has been canceled from the car culture, so we just created this as a general Facebook event to give people the opportunity to enjoy their cars and the good times together,” Event Organizer Derrick Massy said told 13 News.

Organizers also say this event helped bring in money as people from across the tri-state traveled to Charleston for this event.

