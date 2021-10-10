COVID survivor and homecoming queen shares her story

MAN, WV (WOWK) — Keona Acord from Man, West Virginia is her daddy’s little girl.

“My dad, his name is Sean Acord. He was a coal miner, he was my best friend, he was always there for me, he would always help me with school, projects, and he was one of the greatest artists and best dads around,” said Keona Acord, from Man, West Virginia.

But in the middle of August, Keona and her dad both got sick with COVID.

“COVID affected my family in many ways because my dad passed from it, and it’s been hard and it’s just affected me, my mom, and my little brother,” said Acord.

With the tragic loss of her dad, Keona continues to survive and fight for her family.

“My mom told me that my lips were turning blue and I went to Logan Hospital and they told me that my oxygen was very low and they tested me for pneumonia and COVID, so that night I went to the Cincinnati Hospital and was on the ventilator for 4 days,” said Acord.

She says her dad had unconditional love for his family. With Keona returning to school just a week ago, she says, she is ready to finish her senior year with the strength, love, and support from her mom and brother.

“She is the strongest woman I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s been working so much to keep us going every day. My brother keeps me going,” said Acord.

And like many young girl dreams, she was crowned homecoming queen this year.

“It’s like a once in a lifetime thing and I never thought that it would happen, and the best part about it is my Grandma Quinnie Daniels won homecoming queen in Oceana High School, and it just felt great to be a part of that knowing she won and I won. It’s the best part ever,” said Acord.

Now she feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel and her life is now coming full circle. Her family, friends, and community continue to grieve the loss of her beloved father but are hopeful for better times ahead for everyone.

