CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public to help identify two people of interest in an attempted breaking and entering investigation.

Police say this happened on April 10.

Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division

They say multiple people tried to get into a building owned by the Charleston Sanitary Board on Charleston’s West Side.

If you have any information on the two individuals, they ask you to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division during business hours at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.