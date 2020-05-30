CPD asks for help in identifying early-morning shooting suspects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department asks for assistance in identifying those involved in the shooting of several vehicles and one townhouse near Huron Terrace and Renaissance Circle this morning.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the CPD responded at approximately 1:45 a.m., Saturday, May 30 to the area of Townhouse section of the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle.

Once on scene, officers learned at least three suspects were shooting near Huron Terrace and then moved towards the townhouse section of Renaissance Circle.

“During the shooting, several vehicles and one townhouse were struck with gunfire,” CPD Lt. Tony L. Hazelett said in the prepared statement. “Multiple fired casings were fired at the scene.”

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

The CPD asks anyone with information to contact the Metro Communications, 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories