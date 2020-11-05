CPD investigating West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot and killed overnight on the City’s West Side.

According to Charleston Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett, the body of Charles Raymond Barnes Jr. was discovered at the intersection of Grant and Russell Streets

Police say the victim was talking on Grant Street when the suspect ran up and shot in him the back of the head.

The suspect ran away towards the Kanawha River.

Anyone with information should contact Charleston Police at 304-348-6480 or the Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

